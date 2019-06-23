Man seriously injured in stabbing at St. James Town apartment
Police respond to a stabbing at an apartment building at Bleecker and Howard streets Sunday June 23, 2019. (Kris Pangilinan /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:31PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 10:46PM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at a St. James Town apartment building Sunday night.
Police were called to a unit at an apartment building at Bleecker and Howard streets shortly before 10 p.m.
One man was found with serious injuries and was transported to hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said. Police said the victim sustained a hand injury.
Police said one woman was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.