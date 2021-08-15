Man seriously injured in stabbing at Victoria Park Station; 2 people in custody
Share:
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:37PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:37PM EDT
Two people were taken into custody after a man was stabbed at Victoria Park Station Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to the station’s bus bay just before 10 p.m. for a stabbing.
Police say there was reportedly a fight, and a man was stabbed.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.