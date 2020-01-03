

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed near Yonge and Dundas Square on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police say two men were involved in a confrontation in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street West.

One of the men had slashed the other man in the face, police say.

Paramedics say they have rushed the victim to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark green coat with fur and had a hood up, dark blue jeans, black shoes with black soles.