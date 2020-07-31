

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday evening.

It happened near Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Toronto police say they located a man with a stab wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.

Police are looking for a suspect described as male, white, in his 20s, five-foot-seven, with a slim build and short blonde hair.

He was wearing a burgundy shirt and beige shorts. Police say the suspect was last seen travelling west on Bloor Street on a mountain bike.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.