Man seriously injured in stabbing in downtown Toronto
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 8:59PM EDT
A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Toronto Friday evening.
It happened near Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street.
Toronto police say they located a man with a stab wound to his arm.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics say.
Police are looking for a suspect described as male, white, in his 20s, five-foot-seven, with a slim build and short blonde hair.
He was wearing a burgundy shirt and beige shorts. Police say the suspect was last seen travelling west on Bloor Street on a mountain bike.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.