Man seriously injured in stabbing in East York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:25PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:25PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in East York Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to a stabbing near a building in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street, west of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious stab wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police have not released suspect information.