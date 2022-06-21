A man in his 20s is being rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in Etobicoke’s Jamestown area on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard at 11:51 a.m. for a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via ambulance emergency run.

No suspect information was available.