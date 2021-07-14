Man seriously injured in stabbing in Leslieville
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's east end that sent a man to hospital.
A man was seriously wounded after a stabbing in Leslieville Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodfield Road, east of Greenwood Avenue, just after 7:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say a man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.