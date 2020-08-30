Man seriously injured in stabbing in Liberty Village
Toronto police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 4:09PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Liberty Village Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Liberty Village and Atlantic Avenue, south of King Street West, around 12:10 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say a man in his 40s was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.