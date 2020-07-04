CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man seriously injured in stabbing in North York
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 4, 2020 10:43PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue, east of Jane Street.
Upon arrival, police say they located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Toronto Paramedic Services say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.