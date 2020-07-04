

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue, east of Jane Street.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Toronto Paramedic Services say the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.