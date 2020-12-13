A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in North York Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and London Green Court, east of Jane Street, just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was rushed to trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

More to come.