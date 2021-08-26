A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in North York Thursday evening.

Police officers were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate, east of Jane Street, just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a stab wound to the back.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information.