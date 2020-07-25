Man seriously injured in stabbing in Scarborough
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 25, 2020 9:12PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough Saturday night.
It happened at Adams Park, in the area of Port Union and Lawson roads just before 8 p.m.
Police say a group of people were gathered in a parking lot when an unknown male approached them.
The male and the group then became involved in a confrontation, police say.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed during the incident.
Paramedics say the victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.