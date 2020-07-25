

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough Saturday night.

It happened at Adams Park, in the area of Port Union and Lawson roads just before 8 p.m.

Police say a group of people were gathered in a parking lot when an unknown male approached them.

The male and the group then became involved in a confrontation, police say.

An 18-year-old man was stabbed during the incident.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.