Man seriously injured in stabbing near Allan Gardens
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Saturday, May 14, 2022 11:37PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed near Allan Gardens in downtown Toronto Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne and Carlton streets around 10:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said suspects fled the area, but no descriptions have been released.