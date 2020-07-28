

Chris Herhal, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed on a downtown Toronto patio early on Tuesday morning.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to a patio outside a restaurant at Yonge and Gerrard streets at 1:10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man in his early 20s suffering from "severe wounds."

He was taken to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Police did not release any suspect information, only saying the investigation is ongoing.