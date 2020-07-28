Man seriously injured in stabbing on downtown Toronto patio
Police are seen outside a patio at Yonge and Gerrard streets on July 28, 2020 after a stabbing. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Chris Herhal, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 5:34AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed on a downtown Toronto patio early on Tuesday morning.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to a patio outside a restaurant at Yonge and Gerrard streets at 1:10 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
They arrived to find a man in his early 20s suffering from "severe wounds."
He was taken to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.
Police did not release any suspect information, only saying the investigation is ongoing.