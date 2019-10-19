Man seriously injured in Swansea shooting
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:12PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:13PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured following a shooting in the city's Swansea neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews, just north of The Queensway, just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Toronto police said they found a man unconscious, suffering from serious injuries.
He was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information has been released.
A white sedan was seen leaving the area, police said.