

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured following a shooting in the city's Swansea neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews, just north of The Queensway, just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police said they found a man unconscious, suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.

A white sedan was seen leaving the area, police said.