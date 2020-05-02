A man suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in the city’s west end Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said one of the drivers was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extricated.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Another driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are investigating.