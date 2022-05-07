A man who was seriously injured in an assault in the city’s west end last March has died, Toronto police say.

The incident happened on the afternoon of March 11 in the area of Jane Street and Montye Avenue, north of Annette Street.

Police said two men were involved in an altercation, resulting in one of them being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 26-year-old man identified as Pal Pintyi was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

Police said the victim died of his injuries in hospital on Friday. He has been identified as Robert Racz.

As a result, police said charges against Pintyi will be upgraded at a later date.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).