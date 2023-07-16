A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s west end on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Pelham Park Gardens and Osler Street area, located south of Davenport Road and west of Symington Avenue, at around 6:20 p.m. after sounds of gunshots were reported.

First responders located an adult male with injuries at the scene. Paramedics transported him to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however police say one suspect is at-large.

He is described as a Black male with cornrows, wearing a black bandana and driving a gray vehicle with a high spoiler.

Davenport Road is closed between Laughton and Gillespie avenues and a significant police presence is expected in the area as an investigation into the shooting gets underway.