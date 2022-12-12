A man has been serious injured following an overnight assault in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bloor and Dufferin streets.

According to Toronto police, a group of men assaulted the victim.

Toronto paramedics said they transported one person to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators told CP24 that three male suspects were located nearby and arrested.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.