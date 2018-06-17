

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at Yorkwoods Plaza, in the area of Yorkwoods Gate and Jane Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-altering injuries.

There is currently no information about possible suspects.