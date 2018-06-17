Man seriously injured in Yorkwoods Plaza shooting
Toronto police investigate a shooting at Yorkwoods Plaza Sunday June 17, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 17, 2018 10:42PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
The shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at Yorkwoods Plaza, in the area of Yorkwoods Gate and Jane Street.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-altering injuries.
There is currently no information about possible suspects.