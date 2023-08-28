A man has been taken to hospital after reportedly being injured on a ride at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) on Monday night, according to Toronto police.

Police say they were called to the CNE, near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Dufferin Street, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

EMS tells CP24 that the man’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening. Police have not said which ride the man was on or how exactly he sustained the injuries.

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident, police say.