Man seriously injured, suspect arrested after stabbing in Parkdale
Published Saturday, October 29, 2022 8:18AM EDT
A man is seriously injured after being stabbed inside an apartment in Parkdale.
The incident happened on Friday at around 11:45 p.m. in the area of King Street West and Cowan Avenue.
Police say they located a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and that paramedics took him to a trauma centre in stable condition.
The suspect was located and arrested at the scene, according to police.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown.