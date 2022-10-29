A man is seriously injured after being stabbed inside an apartment in Parkdale.

The incident happened on Friday at around 11:45 p.m. in the area of King Street West and Cowan Avenue.

Police say they located a 48-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and that paramedics took him to a trauma centre in stable condition.

The suspect was located and arrested at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown.