

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a man in his 30s suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the Danforth Village area of East York sometime Saturday evening.

The victim reported to a hospital trauma centre just after 7 p.m. Saturday suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Toronto police said.

Investigators then located evidence of gunfire in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area.

Police are not sure whether victim made their own way to hospital or was driven there by someone else.

No suspect information was immediately available.