Man shot and killed in Jamestown, police say
Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 5:22AM EDT
One man is dead following a shooting in Jamestown late Wednesday night.
The incident occurred near John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Paramedics say a man in his 30s was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police later confirmed that the man died in hospital and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
Police initially referred to the incident as a drive-by shooting in a parking lot but would not confirm that information when speaking to CP24 this morning.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.