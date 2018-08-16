

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in Jamestown late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road at around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics say a man in his 30s was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police later confirmed that the man died in hospital and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police initially referred to the incident as a drive-by shooting in a parking lot but would not confirm that information when speaking to CP24 this morning.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.