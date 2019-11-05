

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot to death in the stairwell of an apartment building in East York early this morning.

Officers were called to a building on Eastdale Avenue, located near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, shortly before 5 a.m. and found the lifeless body of a man in the building’s stairwell.

Police say the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had been shot but could not say how many gunshot wounds he sustained.

The victim is believed to be in his early 20s.

“We are currently working on the identification of this individual,” Det. Stephen Henkel told reporters outside the building on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a shell casing was found in the stairwell but no weapon has been recovered.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but are asking witnesses to come forward.

“We know from just a brief review of the closed circuit TV here that there were individuals in the lobby, milling about so we are looking for any witnesses that may have seen anyone coming into the building around that time,” Henkel said.

He said officers doing an “extensive video canvass” of the building and the area as well as going door-to-door to find potential witnesses.

Forensic officers are currently on scene.