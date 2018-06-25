

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in the downtown core early this morning.

It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Paramedics say they were called to the area for a reported shooting and when they arrived, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The homicide unit is currently leading the investigation.

Police say they are looking for video surveillance footage in the area.

No suspect information has been released.