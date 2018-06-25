Man shot and killed near Sherbourne and Dundas streets
A man was shot and killed near Sherbourne and Dundas streets early Monday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 5:18AM EDT
One man is dead following a shooting in the downtown core early this morning.
It happened near Dundas and Sherbourne streets shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Paramedics say they were called to the area for a reported shooting and when they arrived, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The homicide unit is currently leading the investigation.
Police say they are looking for video surveillance footage in the area.
No suspect information has been released.