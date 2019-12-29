

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a building located at 400 McCowan Road, near Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. after a man was reportedly shot at the apartment complex.

Police allege that two suspects approached a man outside of the property, produced firearms, and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area.

The man, who has now been identified as 26-year-old Koshin Yusuf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and say they are still working to piece together a description.

A vehicle was towed away from the scene on Sunday morning but police have not said how the car in connected to the investigation.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as officers canvass for witnesses.

Police are also asking anyone with information about the case or anyone who has security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators.