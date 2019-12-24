

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition en route to hospital after he was shot in North York’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to Jane Street and Firgove Crescent at 2:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre and paramedics said his condition did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they located multiple shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information was made available.