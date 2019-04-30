

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man who was shot at a home in Scarborough’s Woburn area Sunday night has died of his injuries in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Ivy Green Crescent at around 10 p.m. on April 28.

Neighbours told CP24 that they heard three or four shots fired before the victim collapsed at the steps of the home.

Paramedics arrived and transported the man to hospital in critical condition.

Early Tuesday morning, police confirmed that the victim died in hospital Monday.

Neighbours previously told CP24 that the victim was a 28-year-old man who lived at the home with his mother and worked as a tow truck operator.

No arrests have been made and there is no word so far on possible suspects.