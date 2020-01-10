

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man who was shot by police at a Mississauga townhouse complex earlier this week has died of his injuries in hospital.

The shooting unfolded in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Peel Regional Police said undercover officers were investigating a vehicle in connection with a drug investigation.

When the officers approached the vehicle, it drove toward them, a Peel police spokesperson said previously.

One of the officers then opened fire on the driver, shooting several shots before the vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was rushed to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit, an arm’s length provincial agency which probes any incident where police are involved in a death or serious injury, confirmed that the man who was shot died in hospital on Friday.

The SIU said that at the request of his family, they will not be releasing his name.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.