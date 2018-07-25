

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is dead after he was shot while driving a vehicle in Etobicoke’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

Toronto police from 31 Division say they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Milady Road, north of Finch Avenue West, at about 11:02 a.m. Wednesday.

Const. Caroline de Kloet says the victim was driving on Islington when he was shot.

“We received a report that male was driving a vehicle, he was shot and then subsequently crashed that vehicle.”

Toronto paramedics said they arrived at the scene to find a male suffering from gunshot injuries.

Homicide detectives and traffic officers are at the scene.

Islington Avenue was closed in both directions between Finch Avenue West and Satterly Road to allow for an investigation.