Man shot dead in Etobicoke: police
Police vehicles are seen on Islington Avenue after a fatal shooting on Jan. 18, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Tuesday, January 18, 2022 8:33AM EST
A man was shot to death in a residential area of Etobicoke early on Tuesday morning.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to 2313 Islington Avenue, near Bergamot Avenue and north of Rexdale Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Emergency crews say they arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police confirmed a homicide investigation was taking place at the scene but could not provide any suspect information.
It’s the city’s seventh known homicide of 2022.