Man shot during robbery at illegal marijuana dispensary in Hamilton: police
Hamilton police file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:24PM EST
Hamilton police say one person was shot during a robbery at an illegal marijuana dispensary on Saturday night.
The incident occurred at an illegal pot shop at 275 King Street in Hamilton at around 9 p.m.
One man suffered a gunshot wound and was sent to hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be serious.
Officers have not released any information on possible suspects.