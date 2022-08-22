An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Toronto’s King West area.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of King and Portland streets.

Toronto police said they found a man at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transported the patient to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.