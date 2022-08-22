Man shot early Monday morning in Toronto's King West area
Published Monday, August 22, 2022 10:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 22, 2022 10:27AM EDT
An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Toronto’s King West area.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of King and Portland streets.
Toronto police said they found a man at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics transported the patient to hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.