Man shot in a car in Woodbridge: police
Published Thursday, June 9, 2022 2:59PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 9, 2022 4:04PM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in a car in the Woodbridge area of Vaughan on Thursday afternoon.
York Regional Police say they were called to a parking lot at the northwest corner of Highway 7 and Pine Valley Drive at 2:07 p.m. for reports of a male shot in a vehicle.
They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators said they are searching for a suspect vehicle that fled the scene.
Police also positioned themselves at Pine Valley and Highway 7, blocking access to some lanes.