Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: police
Published Sunday, August 13, 2023 2:24PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 13, 2023 2:26PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and The West Mall.
A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.
Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No details about any potential suspects were available.
This is a developing story. More to come...