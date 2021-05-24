A man is in non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was shot in a plaza in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Sunnyvale Gate and Bovaird Drive East at 4:27 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the plaza.

A short time later, a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the plaza was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while they investigate.