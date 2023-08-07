

The Canadian Press





A 28-year-old man has died in hospital after being shot several times in downtown Montreal early this morning.

Montreal police confirmed that the killing is the city's 19th homicide of the year.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 a.m. near the intersections of Guy and Ste-Catherine streets, near the heart of downtown.

Montreal police found the victim unconscious on the sidewalk with upper body injuries, and he later died in hospital.

Bullet casings were found on the ground, and police interviewed potential witnesses and are looking for relevant security camera footage.

No arrests had been made in the hours following the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.