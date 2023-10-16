Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot on Monday night in Etobicoke.

Police said at 10:19 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Finch Avenue West and Kendleton Drive, which is south of Albion Road and west of Martin Grove Road.

At the scene, officers located a male victim was a gunshot wound, police said.

They described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.

Paramedics, however, told CP24 that they transported a male in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.