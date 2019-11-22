Man shot in leg, Lamborghini stolen during carjacking in Markham
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 9:58PM EST
York Regional Police are looking for five people after one person was shot during a carjacking in Markham.
It happened at Sylvia Court, in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Woodbine Avenue, just before 9 p.m.
Police said three people got out of a vehicle and attacked the victim.
According to police, the victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A red Lamborghini, with a licence plate of 8IGHT8, was stolen, police said.
Descriptions of suspects have not been released.