

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was shot in the leg outside a Richmond Hill-area café early on Sunday morning, York Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to a café with a patio on Yonge Street south of Elgin Mills Road at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man shot in the leg.

He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment and released later on Sunday morning.

Investigators did not provide any suspect information.