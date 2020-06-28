CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man shot in leg outside Richmond Hill café: police
Police are seen outside a cafe in Richmond Hill after a shooting on June 28, 2020.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 6:23AM EDT
A man in his 20s was shot in the leg outside a Richmond Hill-area café early on Sunday morning, York Regional Police say.
Police say they were called to a café with a patio on Yonge Street south of Elgin Mills Road at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find a man shot in the leg.
He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment and released later on Sunday morning.
Investigators did not provide any suspect information.