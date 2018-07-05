Man shot in neck outside Mississauga apartment building
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is shown at the scene of a shooting outside an apartment on Colonial Drive in Mississauga. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 5:31AM EDT
A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being shot in the neck outside an apartment building in Mississauga early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at an address on Colonial Drive near Ridgeway Drive and The Collegeway.
Paramedics say that the victim was transported in serious but stable condition.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.