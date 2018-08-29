

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man injured in a shooting outside Vaughan Mills mall is now facing charges, York Regional Police say.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the shopping centre’s parking lot.

York Regional Police said the victim made his own way to a Toronto hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the injured man was in possession of a firearm at the time he was shot and fled the scene with two other men in a vehicle.

He has been charged with weapons dangerous, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor-vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to speak to investigators.

Police are also asking people to come forward with security or dash camera video of the area at the time of the incident.