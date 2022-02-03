Police are investigating after a man was shot in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux late Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, located near Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East, at around 11 a.m.

Police say multiple gunshots were heard by people in the neighbourhood and officers quickly responded to the area.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been secured for forensic examination and officers are searching the area for possible suspects.