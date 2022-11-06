A man who walked into a local hospital late Saturday night with a gunshot wound is in stable condition after undergoing surgery, say Toronto police.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the city’s west end near Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Speaking with CP24 Sunday morning, police said there was an argument in a park near Kensington Market.

Investigators said the victim was taken to another hospital for treatment.

Details have yet to be released about any possible suspects.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.