Man shot inside home in city's Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 9, 2018 8:50AM EDT
One man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the area of Ennerdale Road, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
When police arrived on scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to investigators, two males walked into a home in the area and confronted a 32-year-old resident. The 32-year-old was shot in the leg and hip and the two suspects fled.
The victim was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.
One woman who was in the home at the time was not injured, police confirmed.
Police have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions.