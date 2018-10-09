

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Ennerdale Road, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, two males walked into a home in the area and confronted a 32-year-old resident. The 32-year-old was shot in the leg and hip and the two suspects fled.

The victim was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

One woman who was in the home at the time was not injured, police confirmed.

Police have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions.