Man shot inside townhouse in Malvern suffers serious injuries
Police are seen on Washburn Way in Malvern after a shooting on Jan. 4, 2022. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Share:
CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 4, 2022 5:21AM EST
A man was seriously hurt when gunshots struck him inside a townhouse in Scarborough’s Malvern area early on Monday morning.
Toronto paramedics say that some time after midnight Monday they were called to a townhome near Washburn Way and Tapscott Road for a shooting.
They arrived to find a man in his 30’s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Police said multiple shots were fired by at least one suspect into a window.
Investigators located multiple shell casings in front of the townhouse and on Tapscott Road.