A man was seriously hurt when gunshots struck him inside a townhouse in Scarborough’s Malvern area early on Monday morning.

Toronto paramedics say that some time after midnight Monday they were called to a townhome near Washburn Way and Tapscott Road for a shooting.

They arrived to find a man in his 30’s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said multiple shots were fired by at least one suspect into a window.

Investigators located multiple shell casings in front of the townhouse and on Tapscott Road.