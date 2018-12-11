

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was shot inside a vehicle in Scarborough overnight.

According to police, at around midnight a male and a female were in a Nissan Versa heading east on Ellesmere Road near Morningside Avenue when another car pulled up alongside their vehicle and opened fired.

Police say about 10 shots were fired at the Nissan and the male passenger was struck in the leg.

The Nissan left the roadway and crashed into a guide rail.

The male victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The female driver was not injured.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.