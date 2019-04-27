

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is in hospital after gunfire broke out at an Etobicoke house party, just as police responded to a noise complaint at the address.

Police say that they responded to the home near Dundas Street and Islington Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

They say that officers were working to disperse a crowd of 50 to 100 people when an unknown suspect discharged multiple rounds from a firearm.

Police say that a male victim was subsequently found with gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition; however police say that he is now expected to survive.

Meanwhile, two suspects in the shooting were arrested at the scene.

Police say that officers also recovered multiple firearms.

It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, the suspects taken into custody will face.