Man shot multiple times at plaza in Thornhill: police
Police are investigating a shooting in Thornhill that left a man seriously wounded.
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:12PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:19PM EST
A man has been critically injured in a shooting at a plaza in Thornhill Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, York Regional Police said.
He was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about the suspects.
There is a large police presence in the area.